Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Azenta were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Azenta by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Azenta by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,894,000 after acquiring an additional 621,830 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Azenta by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,317,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,922,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 434,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

