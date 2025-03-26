TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TC Energy Price Performance
Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83.
TC Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.