The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $82.78 and a 12-month high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.