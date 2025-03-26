The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 68.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 127,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in St. Joe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 130.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $1,934,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,310,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,614,435.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,113,022 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.30. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $64.69.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

