The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

