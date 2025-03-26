Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 385 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

DFAS opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

