Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

