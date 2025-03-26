Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

