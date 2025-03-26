Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.07% of scPharmaceuticals worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in scPharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 357,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

SCPH opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 8.08. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. scPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.93% and a negative net margin of 264.60%. On average, research analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

