Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.55 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.