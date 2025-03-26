Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,803 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.