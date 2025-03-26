Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.92 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,054.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 482,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101,563.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,298,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,364,256. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. The trade was a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

