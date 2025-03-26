Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.17 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,399,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $165,162,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $98,249,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total value of $3,610,934.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This trade represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $246.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.34 and its 200 day moving average is $270.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

