Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.27 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.