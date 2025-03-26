Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

