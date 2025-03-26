Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $3.94 Million in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.97% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 137,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

DCRE stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

