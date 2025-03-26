Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

