Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,716 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $265.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

