Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,177 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,822,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,612,000 after acquiring an additional 581,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,523,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,354,000 after buying an additional 132,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR opened at $115.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

