Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 750 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after purchasing an additional 76,917 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.