Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 3.55% of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 55,991 shares during the period.

Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

About Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

