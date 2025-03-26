Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,809,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 992,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Intel by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 73,661 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

