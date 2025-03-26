Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $259.50 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

