Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $237.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.92 and a 52-week high of $240.95. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

