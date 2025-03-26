Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,245,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

PIPR stock opened at $268.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.95 and its 200 day moving average is $291.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

