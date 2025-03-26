Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,765 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

MTX stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

