Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 15,299 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,768,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,940,000 after buying an additional 90,662 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 417,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 345,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 326,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 237.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 229,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $38.10.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

