Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,232 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,237,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,374.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 261,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 250,597 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 664.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 200,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 174,151 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 125,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,967,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

