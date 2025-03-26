Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,818 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPO were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in XPO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of XPO by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.47.

In related news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $97.03 and a one year high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

