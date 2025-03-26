Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,928 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 674,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,731,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,866 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 95,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

