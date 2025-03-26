Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,023 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IDEX were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $184.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.78. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $177.71 and a 52 week high of $245.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

