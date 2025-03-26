Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 33,948 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

