Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 375 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Paychex by 469.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.72 and a 1 year high of $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.23.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

