Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 785 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,636,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth $28,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,727,000 after purchasing an additional 239,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 112,092 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

