Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 95,750 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,750 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Hanesbrands worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,147,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after acquiring an additional 101,383 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE HBI opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading

