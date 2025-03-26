Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $4.10 Million Position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 162.46% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 78,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000.

Get BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BBBS opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.