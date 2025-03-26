Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

KOF opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

