TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $744,663,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,639,000 after acquiring an additional 34,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in TopBuild by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 292,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.88.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD stock opened at $312.86 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $288.31 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

