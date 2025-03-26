Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total transaction of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $250.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.98. The stock has a market cap of $701.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

