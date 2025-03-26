Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covea Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

NYSE VMI opened at $298.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.87. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

