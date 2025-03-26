Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.4178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

