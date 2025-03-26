Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Stock Position Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,657 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Veren were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veren by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veren in the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veren in the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veren by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,975,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 400,068 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Veren by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 201,413 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veren Trading Up 1.5 %

Veren stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Veren Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Veren Cuts Dividend

Veren Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

