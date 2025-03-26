Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after purchasing an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VSH. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE VSH opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

