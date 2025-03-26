Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,517 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vontier were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 145,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,415,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

