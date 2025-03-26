Wealth Alliance Sells 1,895 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,898.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after buying an additional 55,859,917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,734,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.