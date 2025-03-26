Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 273,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

