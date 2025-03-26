Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,308 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3,589.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.