Xponance Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 60.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $983,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 158.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,394 shares in the company, valued at $6,706,435.50. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

