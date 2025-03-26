Xponance Inc. Acquires 428 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 46.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after acquiring an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 127.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Teradata Stock Down 1.9 %

Teradata stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

