Xponance Inc. Acquires 907 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

